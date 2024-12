Iranian President's Anticipated Visit to Russia: A Strategic Partnership

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's proposed visit to Russia is generating interest, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirming ongoing preparations.

While no specific date has been set, Peskov suggested that arrangements could be swiftly finalized. The visit aims to conclude a bilateral treaty enhancing defense collaborations.

This development signifies strengthening ties between Moscow and Tehran, raising Western concerns given Russia's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine and reliance on supportive allies. Recent discussions between President Vladimir Putin and Pezeshkian emphasized collaborative efforts regarding Syria's crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)