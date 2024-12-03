Mahayuti Alliance Prepares for Grand Oath-Taking Ceremony Amidst Leadership Speculations
Mahayuti alliance leaders gather at Mumbai's Azad Maidan in preparation for the new Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony. Speculations surround the leadership choice, with discussions set to conclude. The BJP-led alliance secured a landslide victory in Maharashtra, claiming 235 seats in the assembly elections.
Leaders from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's Mahayuti alliance converged at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to oversee arrangements for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra's new Chief Minister, scheduled for December 5. This event marks the commencement of a new government following the alliance's sweeping victory in the state assembly elections.
Notable political figures, including BJP's Girish Mahajan and Shiv Sena leaders Gulab Rao Patil and Sanjay Shirsat, were present at the venue. The ceremony is anticipated to attract senior NDA officials and several Chief Ministers, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Amid preparations, Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Shirsat highlighted the significance of the event, revealing that a consensus over the leadership will emerge following internal meetings. Speculation endures over the future composition of the state government after the Mahayuti alliance's electoral success. Discussions are slated to finalize leadership, with BJP meetings anticipated to promote unity ahead of formal announcements.
