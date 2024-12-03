Protests in Assam Demand Safety for Hindus in Bangladesh
The Congress women's wing in Assam alleged that India's foreign policy is ineffective in ensuring the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. Protests were held across Assam demanding the Bangladesh government ensure security for Hindus. Demonstrators criticized both the Bangladeshi authorities and the BJP-led Indian government.
The Congress women's wing in Assam has criticized the Indian government's 'ineffective' foreign policy, alleging it fails to secure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.
Protests erupted across the state on Tuesday, with the Congress and other organizations demanding action against atrocities committed against Hindus in the neighboring country.
Demonstrators, including the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, condemned both the Bangladesh authorities and the BJP-led central government for their lack of action.
