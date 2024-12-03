Georgia's Struggle: A President's Stand for Independence

Tensions are escalating in Georgia as President Salome Zourabichvili has taken a bold stance amid a national crisis, urging protestors and police to defend their country's sovereignty. Her public appearances signal a strong opposition to Georgia's ruling party's recent decision to halt efforts toward European Union membership.

As unrest intensifies, the president's actions have fueled debate over Georgia's political trajectory, as thousands gather in the capital to decry the government's shift towards Russian influence. Zourabichvili, elected with the support of Georgian Dream, now finds herself at odds with the party that once backed her.

Despite attempts to impeach her, President Zourabichvili remains a steadfast advocate for democracy and European integration. Her determination echoes through the streets as she calls for new elections to solidify Georgia's European future, representing the citizens' hopes for an independent and legitimate government.

(With inputs from agencies.)