Left Menu

Biden's Commitment to Africa: A New Era of Engagement in Angola

U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized enduring U.S. engagement with Africa during his recent visit to Angola, signaling a shift towards collaboration on Africans' own terms. The meeting with Angola's President Joao Lourenco highlighted partnerships in investment, security, and a shared history in the transatlantic slave trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:02 IST
Biden's Commitment to Africa: A New Era of Engagement in Angola
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed a robust commitment to Africa, emphasizing partnership during his visit to Angola. Meeting with President Joao Lourenco, Biden underscored the United States' readiness to engage with the continent's needs, particularly in international debt financing.

Lourenco expressed a desire for enhanced U.S. collaboration in attracting foreign investment, defense, and security cooperation. Highlighting past U.S. support in Angola, Lourenco pointed to a turning point in relations through aligned interests in oil, gas, and infrastructure projects.

Later, Biden addressed shared historical ties by visiting Angola's National Museum of Slavery. Despite leaving in weeks, Biden's trip marks efforts to strengthen connections amidst complex global dynamics and ongoing challenges of equity and historical injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024