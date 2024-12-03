Biden's Commitment to Africa: A New Era of Engagement in Angola
U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized enduring U.S. engagement with Africa during his recent visit to Angola, signaling a shift towards collaboration on Africans' own terms. The meeting with Angola's President Joao Lourenco highlighted partnerships in investment, security, and a shared history in the transatlantic slave trade.
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed a robust commitment to Africa, emphasizing partnership during his visit to Angola. Meeting with President Joao Lourenco, Biden underscored the United States' readiness to engage with the continent's needs, particularly in international debt financing.
Lourenco expressed a desire for enhanced U.S. collaboration in attracting foreign investment, defense, and security cooperation. Highlighting past U.S. support in Angola, Lourenco pointed to a turning point in relations through aligned interests in oil, gas, and infrastructure projects.
Later, Biden addressed shared historical ties by visiting Angola's National Museum of Slavery. Despite leaving in weeks, Biden's trip marks efforts to strengthen connections amidst complex global dynamics and ongoing challenges of equity and historical injustices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
