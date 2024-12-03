Martial Law Declared by South Korean President to Safeguard Nation

In a surprising late-night broadcast, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the implementation of martial law on Tuesday in an effort to defend the nation's constitutional integrity amidst political turmoil.

The declaration was prompted by escalating tensions with opposition parties, which have allegedly disrupted the parliamentary process, spurring Yoon to take decisive action to protect the country from perceived threats, including North Korean forces.

While Yoon did not elaborate on the specific measures of martial law, he pointed to the recent impeachment proposal by the Democratic Party and the dismissal of a government budget proposal as catalysts for his decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)