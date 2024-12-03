Left Menu

Congress Questions Electoral Integrity in Maharashtra

A Congress delegation raised concerns with the Election Commission over alleged inconsistencies in Maharashtra's electoral process, highlighting unexplained deletions and additions in voter lists. The party called for transparency by requesting raw data to verify the electoral rolls and emphasized the need to uphold democratic principles.

Congress Questions Electoral Integrity in Maharashtra
In a significant move, a Congress delegation met with Election Commission officials to express concerns about the electoral process for Maharashtra's Assembly polls. The party alleged discrepancies such as large-scale deletions and additions in the voters' list.

The delegation, comprising prominent Congress leaders including Abhishek Singhvi and Nana Patole, urged the Commission to provide raw data to verify the electoral records. They questioned the transparency of the voter list alterations undertaken during the five-month period between the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Highlighting the importance of a fair electoral process, the Congress emphasized that any artificial or unexplained changes in voter turnout and registration could undermine the democratic structure, urging for a thorough examination of these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

