Congress Questions Electoral Integrity in Maharashtra

In a significant move, a Congress delegation met with Election Commission officials to express concerns about the electoral process for Maharashtra's Assembly polls. The party alleged discrepancies such as large-scale deletions and additions in the voters' list.

The delegation, comprising prominent Congress leaders including Abhishek Singhvi and Nana Patole, urged the Commission to provide raw data to verify the electoral records. They questioned the transparency of the voter list alterations undertaken during the five-month period between the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Highlighting the importance of a fair electoral process, the Congress emphasized that any artificial or unexplained changes in voter turnout and registration could undermine the democratic structure, urging for a thorough examination of these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)