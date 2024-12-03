Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Trinamool Congress Criticizes BJP Over Minority Rights in Bangladesh

Trinamool Congress MLA Rafiqur Rahaman criticized the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. He urged the Indian government to intervene. TMC minister Sabina Yeasmin accused the BJP of double standards on minority rights. Over 200 attacks occurred in Bangladesh's 50 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:28 IST
Tensions Escalate: Trinamool Congress Criticizes BJP Over Minority Rights in Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions between Bangladesh and India, Trinamool Congress MLA Rafiqur Rahaman voiced concerns in the West Bengal Assembly over the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

He urged the Indian government to pursue legal means to address these issues. Rahaman highlighted that the violence contradicts Islamic principles.

TMC minister Sabina Yeasmin accused the BJP of hypocrisy, stating that the party should be consistent in its advocacy for minority rights, both domestically and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024