Tensions Escalate: Trinamool Congress Criticizes BJP Over Minority Rights in Bangladesh

Amid rising tensions between Bangladesh and India, Trinamool Congress MLA Rafiqur Rahaman voiced concerns in the West Bengal Assembly over the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

He urged the Indian government to pursue legal means to address these issues. Rahaman highlighted that the violence contradicts Islamic principles.

TMC minister Sabina Yeasmin accused the BJP of hypocrisy, stating that the party should be consistent in its advocacy for minority rights, both domestically and abroad.

