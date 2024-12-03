Iraq's Stand in Syrian Conflicts: A Regional Chessboard

Iraq's involvement in the Syrian conflict has taken a firm stance, as declared by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. In a recent phone call with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, al-Sudani conveyed Iraq's commitment to ensuring security in both Iraq and Syria amidst ongoing regional tensions.

The Iraqi Prime Minister expressed concerns that the current situation in Syria serves the interests of Zionist entities alleged to support terrorist factions against the Syrian army. He highlighted Iraq's proactive efforts, noting that hundreds of Iraqi Shi'ite militia fighters have crossed into Syria to bolster President Bashar al-Assad's army against the advancing Sunni Muslim rebels.

Heightened by Hezbollah's recent withdrawal from Syria to focus on conflict with Israel in Lebanon, tensions have escalated. Israel, addressing perceived Iran-aligned threats in Syria, has increased its military strikes, further complicating the regional dynamics in the Middle East.

