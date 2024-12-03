Opposition Walkout over Potato Crisis: A Test of Governance in Odisha
Opposition parties in Odisha's assembly staged a walkout, accusing the ruling BJP of mishandling the state's potato crisis. Heated debates ensued, with critics arguing against government explanations for rising commodity prices. The opposition pressed for a subsidy to combat high costs, while ministers assured efforts to control prices.
The Odisha assembly witnessed a dramatic walkout by opposition BJD and Congress MLAs on Tuesday, amidst accusations against the ruling BJP for failing to control the prices of essential commodities, notably potatoes.
Heated discussions erupted as the House deliberated on the seriousness of the potato crisis, amplified by a surge in the cost of other staples like pulses and edible oil. The opposition challenged comments made by the Food Supplies Minister, K C Patra, attributing the issue to adverse climatic conditions and lack of domestic production.
Key opposition figures demanded state intervention and subsidies, citing the financial burden on citizens. Despite assurances from treasury benches about ongoing efforts to stabilize prices, dissatisfaction remains over governance capabilities in tackling the crisis.
