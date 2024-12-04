Trump Seeks Dismissal of NY Criminal Case Post-Election Win

Donald Trump has called on a New York judge to dismiss a criminal case in which he was convicted of 34 felony counts related to hush money payments to a porn star, following his recent U.S. presidential election victory.

Trump's defense lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, argue that allowing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case to proceed would impede Trump's governing capabilities. The defense claims local officials lack grounds for such disruptions, as stated in a December court filing.

As prosecutors and Trump's legal team await the judge's decision, the case hinges on allegations of political bias and the complexities of legal proceedings timed with Trump's forthcoming presidential term.

