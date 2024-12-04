Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Martial Law Drama Unfolds

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stepped back from his sudden martial law declaration following strong opposition from parliament. His attempt aimed at suppressing political dissent was rejected, leading to public outcry and calls for his resignation amid the nation's biggest political crisis in decades.

President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a stunning turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has rescinded a martial law declaration just hours after it was announced, following unanimous rejection from parliament. The declaration aimed at suppressing 'anti-state forces' among political opponents marked South Korea's most significant political crisis in decades.

Protesters celebrated the decision outside the National Assembly, demonstrating against Yoon's controversial move. The Democratic Party demanded Yoon's resignation, questioning his capability to govern. Danny Russel, a former U.S. diplomat, remarked that South Korea narrowly avoided disaster, though Yoon's own political standing may be irreparably damaged.

The international community, including the U.S., expressed relief at the resolution of the crisis, noting potential instability. As South Korea navigates potential snap elections and economic ramifications, North Korea watches closely, potentially benefiting from its neighbor's domestic unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

