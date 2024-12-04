Senate Republicans Strategize to Propel Trump's Agenda Forward

In a strategic move, U.S. Senate Republicans are crafting a two-step plan to advance President-elect Donald Trump's key agenda items. The approach will initially focus on enhancing border security and energy policies, then pivot toward implementing tax cuts.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who will lead a 53-47 Republican majority, revealed the plan during a closed-door meeting. This meeting included input from Trump himself. The plan aims to circumvent the chamber's 'filibuster' rule using a parliamentary maneuver that requires fewer votes to pass legislation.

The Republican Senate will work closely with both the president-elect and the House of Representatives. However, securing commitments from critical committees remains a challenge, with some members like House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole withholding comments at this stage.

