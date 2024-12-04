Montana Legislators Uphold Inclusivity: Transgender Rights Protected in State Capitol Decision

Montana legislators on Tuesday voted against a controversial measure that sought to ban transgender state House Representative Zooey Zephyr from using the women's restroom at the Capitol. The rejection of the proposal underscored bipartisan opposition within the state's legislature.

Introduced by Republican Representative Jerry Schillinger, the measure aimed to designate restrooms based on biological sex, but it failed in the Joint Rules Committee with support from four Republican members who sided with Democrats. This legislative session has seen similar national discussions, particularly a bill at the U.S. Capitol targeting transgender access to gender-affirming facilities.

Democratic Representative Zooey Zephyr, elected in 2022 and vocal about transgender rights, expressed gratitude for the decision, highlighting it as a step away from distractions to focus on legislative responsibilities. Meanwhile, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has hinted at continued efforts to restrict transgender access to certain facilities at the federal level.

(With inputs from agencies.)