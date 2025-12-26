India Demands Justice Amid Rising Tensions Over Minority Attacks in Bangladesh

India has voiced strong concerns regarding the ongoing attacks against minority communities in Bangladesh, following the lynching of a Hindu youth in the Mymensingh area. The Indian government is calling for justice, demanding that the perpetrators face punishment.

The return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman to Dhaka after 17 years has further complicated the situation amid India's calls for fair and inclusive parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. India has been careful in its response, aiming to maintain stability in bilateral relations.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized India's dedication to peace and stability in Bangladesh, condemning the recent violence and dissociating from any false narratives connecting India to these events. The ministry continues to monitor the evolving political landscape closely as parliamentary elections approach.