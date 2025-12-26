Left Menu

India Demands Justice Amid Rising Tensions Over Minority Attacks in Bangladesh

India expresses grave concern over continuous attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, including a Hindu youth's lynching. Bangladesh's political instability has strained India-Bangladesh relations. India calls for free, fair elections and condemns violence against minorities, urging action against perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:35 IST
India Demands Justice Amid Rising Tensions Over Minority Attacks in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has voiced strong concerns regarding the ongoing attacks against minority communities in Bangladesh, following the lynching of a Hindu youth in the Mymensingh area. The Indian government is calling for justice, demanding that the perpetrators face punishment.

The return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman to Dhaka after 17 years has further complicated the situation amid India's calls for fair and inclusive parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. India has been careful in its response, aiming to maintain stability in bilateral relations.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized India's dedication to peace and stability in Bangladesh, condemning the recent violence and dissociating from any false narratives connecting India to these events. The ministry continues to monitor the evolving political landscape closely as parliamentary elections approach.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
2
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
3
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India
4
Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025