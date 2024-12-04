South Korea on Edge: Yoon's Martial Law Sparks Political Uproar

The South Korean political landscape faces upheaval as President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law has led to calls for his impeachment. On Wednesday, opposition lawmakers rallied to impeach Yoon after his controversial declaration, which was later rescinded, sparked the country's most significant political crisis in decades.

The martial law declaration, citing unspecified threats from North Korea, was met with swift parliamentary opposition. Helmeted troops entered the National Assembly, only to retreat as lawmakers voted unanimously to lift the order. The reversal cheered protesters, but political unrest and economic volatility persist.

Internationally, Yoon's maneuver drew concern amidst U.S.-South Korea defense ties, with protests in Seoul expected to continue. Amid declining public support and an embattled presidency, Yoon now faces potential impeachment, casting a long shadow over an already fraught political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)