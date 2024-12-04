Left Menu

U.N. Appeals for $47 Billion Amid Global Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations is seeking $47 billion in aid for 2025 to assist 190 million people affected by conflict and hunger. Despite a significantly lower appeal this year, funding is limited, and officials worry about potential cuts from major donors like the U.S. amidst a global move away from international aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has issued a call for $47 billion in aid for the year 2025, aiming to support nearly 190 million individuals displaced by wars and struggling with starvation. With current year funding at less than half, U.N. officials express concerns over potential funding cuts from major contributors, including the U.S.

Tom Fletcher, the new U.N. aid chief, highlighted the critical level of suffering affecting 32 countries, including conflict zones such as Sudan, Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine. He emphasized the urgency in addressing the dire humanitarian needs, despite the current funding appeal being the fourth largest in U.N. history.

The ongoing crisis led to drastic reduction measures, including an 80% cut in Syria's food aid. With European donations dwindling due to budget reallocations towards defense, fears grow that U.S. budgetary attitudes may further exacerbate funding challenges for the U.N.'s humanitarian aid initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

