Traffic Chaos at Ghazipur Border Amid Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Uttar Pradesh
A major traffic jam occurred at Ghazipur border due to Congress workers defying barricades as Rahul Gandhi tried to visit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. This comes amidst heightened tensions following a controversial mosque survey in Sambhal. Prohibitory orders were extended to ensure security.
A significant traffic jam was experienced at the Ghazipur border amid a political stir as Congress workers defied barricades set up ahead of Rahul Gandhi's planned visit to Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The disruption caused severe congestion on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, leaving commuters stranded.
The Uttar Pradesh Police, having already enforced restrictive measures, conducted thorough vehicle checks to prevent possible disturbances. The situation escalated when Congress youth members raised slogans and displayed party flags, while the police refrained Rahul Gandhi, citing strict prohibitory orders.
The heightened tension in Sambhal arose from a controversial mosque survey linked to historical temple claims, leading to recent violence. Authorities have extended prohibitory orders till December 31 to manage the situation and prevent further incidents.
