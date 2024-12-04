Crisis in Seoul: South Korea's President Faces Impeachment Amid Martial Law Scandal
South Korea faces political upheaval as opposition parties submit a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over an abrupt martial law declaration. The ill-fated decree, swiftly overruled by parliament, has sparked widespread criticism, leading to calls for Yoon's resignation and heightened tensions in the capital.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea is in the throes of political turmoil as opposition parties move to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. This development follows Yoon's abrupt imposition of martial law, which was reversed within hours, drawing widespread criticism and calls for his resignation.
The impeachment motion, spearheaded by the main opposition Democratic Party and supported by smaller factions, requires a two-thirds majority in parliament. It could proceed to a vote by Friday. If successful, at least six constitutional court justices must agree to remove Yoon from office.
Meanwhile, the capital remains largely unaffected, with citizens resuming daily activities. However, the political crisis has drawn international concern, with the US expressing its unease. The fallout from Yoon's controversial decision continues to reverberate throughout South Korea's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Lauds Kiren Rijiju on Birthday for Parliamentary Contributions
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Opposition Demands Leadership Action
South Korea's Opposition Leader Faces Public Fund Misuse Charges
British Farmers Unite: Tax Hike Spurs Protests in Parliament
Lok Sabha Speaker Gears Up for Winter Parliament Session