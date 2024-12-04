Left Menu

Crisis in Seoul: South Korea's President Faces Impeachment Amid Martial Law Scandal

South Korea faces political upheaval as opposition parties submit a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over an abrupt martial law declaration. The ill-fated decree, swiftly overruled by parliament, has sparked widespread criticism, leading to calls for Yoon's resignation and heightened tensions in the capital.

Updated: 04-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:14 IST
South Korea is in the throes of political turmoil as opposition parties move to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. This development follows Yoon's abrupt imposition of martial law, which was reversed within hours, drawing widespread criticism and calls for his resignation.

The impeachment motion, spearheaded by the main opposition Democratic Party and supported by smaller factions, requires a two-thirds majority in parliament. It could proceed to a vote by Friday. If successful, at least six constitutional court justices must agree to remove Yoon from office.

Meanwhile, the capital remains largely unaffected, with citizens resuming daily activities. However, the political crisis has drawn international concern, with the US expressing its unease. The fallout from Yoon's controversial decision continues to reverberate throughout South Korea's political landscape.

