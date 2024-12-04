Left Menu

BJP's Mahayuti Alliance Set to Swear in New Government in Maharashtra

The BJP legislative party meeting in Mumbai has proposed Devendra Fadnavis as its leader, signaling the formation of a new Mahayuti government following a landslide election victory. Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony, highlighting a promising political future for Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:23 IST
BJP's Mahayuti Alliance Set to Swear in New Government in Maharashtra
Visuals from meeting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move for Maharashtra's political landscape, the BJP legislative party convened in Mumbai, recommending Devendra Fadnavis as the leader. The meeting, overseen by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani, also witnessed the presence of state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, signaling a concerted effort towards a cohesive state leadership.

The session initiated the process for electing the legislative leader, with Rupani emphasizing the democratic ethos of the BJP, inviting MLAs to nominate candidates as per established protocols. This development follows the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's historic election victory, setting the stage for a transformative government in Maharashtra.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are in full swing, anticipated to occur on December 5 at Azad Maidan. The event marks the Mahayuti coalition's landslide legislative success, with Fadnavis poised to lead Maharashtra's charge toward a new era under the alliance's governance, supported by high-profile political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

