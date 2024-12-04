Left Menu

Fadnavis to Take Oath as Maharashtra CM for Third Time Amid Historic BJP Win

Devendra Fadnavis is set for his third term as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Scheduled for December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the swearing-in ceremony follows a decisive BJP alliance victory, with prominent leaders set to attend. Fadnavis has been unanimously elected as the BJP legislative leader.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is poised to resume leadership for a third tenure, underscoring the Bharatiya Janata Party's strong resurgence in the state. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are scheduled to meet with Governor CP Radhakrishnan to assert their claim to form the new government.

The much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony is slated for December 5 at the iconic Azad Maidan in Mumbai. An official invitation listing Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister has been circulated, confirming his oath-taking in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other distinguished leaders.

During a BJP legislative meeting, Devendra Fadnavis received unanimous support as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, following the party's landslide victory in the assembly elections. Acknowledging the unprecedented electoral support, Fadnavis expressed gratitude towards the voters and party leaders, reinforcing Prime Minister Modi's campaign ethos.

