Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Sambhal

A delegation of Congress leaders, headed by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, was halted by Uttar Pradesh Police at the Ghazipur border while en route to Sambhal. The group returned to Delhi after a two-hour standoff.

The incident caused significant traffic congestion as supporters gathered despite heavy barricades. Rahul Gandhi criticized the move as undemocratic, expressing a desire to meet the violence-hit victims in Sambhal, where prohibitory orders are extended following unrest over a mosque survey that resulted in casualties.

BJP leaders condemned the Congress actions as theatrics for Muslim votes. Deputy Chief Ministers accused the opposition of inciting tensions, while Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal defended their visit as necessary, emphasizing empathy and compassion in response to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)