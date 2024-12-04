Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Sambhal

A delegation led by Rahul Gandhi was stopped by UP Police at Ghazipur border en route to Sambhal, following violence due to a mosque survey. Prohibitory orders extended in the area, while Congress leaders claim a breach of democratic rights. BJP criticized the Congress' actions as vote bank politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:29 IST
Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Sambhal
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (Photo/X:@INCIndia) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Congress leaders, headed by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, was halted by Uttar Pradesh Police at the Ghazipur border while en route to Sambhal. The group returned to Delhi after a two-hour standoff.

The incident caused significant traffic congestion as supporters gathered despite heavy barricades. Rahul Gandhi criticized the move as undemocratic, expressing a desire to meet the violence-hit victims in Sambhal, where prohibitory orders are extended following unrest over a mosque survey that resulted in casualties.

BJP leaders condemned the Congress actions as theatrics for Muslim votes. Deputy Chief Ministers accused the opposition of inciting tensions, while Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal defended their visit as necessary, emphasizing empathy and compassion in response to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024