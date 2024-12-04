Left Menu

Pope Francis and Viktor Orban Discuss Ukraine Peace Efforts at Vatican

Pope Francis met with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Vatican to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and peace efforts. They also talked about Hungary’s EU Council presidency and family protection. Orban has proposed ceasefire in the war, opposing EU sanctions against Russia.

Pope Francis and Viktor Orban Discuss Ukraine Peace Efforts at Vatican
Pope Francis

Pope Francis and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban convened at the Vatican on Wednesday to deliberate on the ongoing war in Ukraine, with a focus on the humanitarian crisis and peace initiatives.

Beyond the conflict, the two leaders examined Hungary's upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union and emphasized the pivotal role of families and youth protection, according to a Vatican statement.

During his prior visit to Hungary, Pope Francis encountered approximately 35,000 Ukrainian refugees. Despite Orban's calls for a ceasefire, he has refrained from supplying arms to Kyiv and threatens to veto EU sanctions against Russia, maintaining Hungary's reliance on Russian energy.

