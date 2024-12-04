Chaos at the Golden Temple: Attack on SAD Leader Sparks Controversy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, which occurred outside the Golden Temple. The attack drew criticism from opposition parties, but Mann praised Punjab Police for their swift response in apprehending the assailant.

A former terrorist attempted to shoot Badal at close range while he was performing 'sewa,' but the attacker was overpowered by a plainclothes officer. The event, captured by media cameras, occurred during Badal's penance outside the shrine.

Mann assured that an impartial investigation will be conducted to uncover the motives behind the attack. The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was subdued on the spot. Police maintain regular contact with state officials to ensure a comprehensive inquiry is conducted.

