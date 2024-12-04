Chaos at the Golden Temple: Attack on SAD Leader Sparks Controversy
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned an attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple. The attacker, linked to former terrorism, was swiftly apprehended by Punjab Police. Mann assured a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, aiming to prevent defamation of Punjab.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, which occurred outside the Golden Temple. The attack drew criticism from opposition parties, but Mann praised Punjab Police for their swift response in apprehending the assailant.
A former terrorist attempted to shoot Badal at close range while he was performing 'sewa,' but the attacker was overpowered by a plainclothes officer. The event, captured by media cameras, occurred during Badal's penance outside the shrine.
Mann assured that an impartial investigation will be conducted to uncover the motives behind the attack. The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was subdued on the spot. Police maintain regular contact with state officials to ensure a comprehensive inquiry is conducted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Bust Major Criminal Modules: Arrests and Arms Seized
Punjab Police Busts Organized Criminal Module Linked to Tihar Jail
Dramatic Capture of NRI Snatcher: Punjab Police's Swift Action
Punjab Police Crackdown: Repeat Offender Gurdeep Singh Detained
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal; lauds Punjab Police for averting a big tragedy.