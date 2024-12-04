Left Menu

Chaos at the Golden Temple: Attack on SAD Leader Sparks Controversy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned an attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple. The attacker, linked to former terrorism, was swiftly apprehended by Punjab Police. Mann assured a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, aiming to prevent defamation of Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:19 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A former terrorist attempted to shoot Badal at close range while he was performing 'sewa,' but the attacker was overpowered by a plainclothes officer. The event, captured by media cameras, occurred during Badal's penance outside the shrine.

A former terrorist attempted to shoot Badal at close range while he was performing 'sewa,' but the attacker was overpowered by a plainclothes officer. The event, captured by media cameras, occurred during Badal's penance outside the shrine.

Mann assured that an impartial investigation will be conducted to uncover the motives behind the attack. The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was subdued on the spot. Police maintain regular contact with state officials to ensure a comprehensive inquiry is conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

