New Chapter Begins: Hemant Soren's Cabinet Takes Oath in Jharkhand

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government is set for a fresh start with the swearing-in of its cabinet ministers. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will lead the ceremony. As the coalition government prepares to govern, ministerial appointments stir anticipation, with various parties in the alliance securing key positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:06 IST
The council of ministers of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government will be sworn in on Thursday, officials have announced. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oaths at Raj Bhavan.

The ceremony will commence with Stephen Marandi, the Protem Speaker and a senior JMM MLA, taking his oath at noon. Marandi was appointed Protem Speaker during the cabinet's initial meeting on November 28 and will oversee proceedings until the election of a regular Speaker. Following his swearing-in, the ministers will take their oaths of office.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur confirmed that the final list of ministerial positions is ready and will soon be presented to Governor by CM Soren. Speculation surrounds these appointments, with expectations that Congress will secure four berths, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, having secured surprising electoral success, will receive one. The rest will be filled by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

