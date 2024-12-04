Supreme Court Takes on Tennessee's Transgender Rights Legality Battle
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments concerning the legality of Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, a key issue in the nation's culture wars. The Biden administration challenges the law, arguing it discriminates based on sex and transgender status, violating constitutional protections.
The U.S. Supreme Court engaged in a pivotal debate on Wednesday, examining the legality of Tennessee's prohibition on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. This ruling, instrumental in the ongoing U.S. culture wars, holds significant constitutional implications. The justices, predominantly conservative, showed inclination towards Tennessee's stance.
Arguments originate from President Joe Biden's administration, appealing against a lower court's support for Tennessee's restriction of treatments like puberty blockers for those under 18 with gender dysphoria. The law, critics assert, unfairly discriminates by age and sex, conflicting with constitutional equal protection rights.
The case brings to light critical discussions about medical care, scientific assurances, and legislative regulation. The Supreme Court's decision is anticipated by June. Previously, the court acknowledged that federal law prohibits workplace discrimination against gay and transgender individuals, setting precedence for ongoing rights debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden administration will allow Ukraine to use antipersonnel land mines in war with Russia, US defence secretary says, reports AP.
Biden Administration Moves to Forgive $4.7 Billion in Loans to Ukraine
Biden administration urging Ukraine to lower draft age to 18 from 25 to meet manpower needs to stay in fight with Russia, reports AP.
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration
U.S. Appeals Court Blocks Biden Administration on Border Razor-Wire Fence