Beef Ban Sparks Political Clash in Assam

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has condemned the Assam Government's decision to enforce a statewide ban on beef consumption and sales, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of diverting public attention from the Bharatiya Janata Party's recent defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Highlighting electoral implications, Gogoi suggested that much like the voters in Jharkhand, the citizens of Assam are likely to penalize the BJP for alleged corruption, maladministration, and excessive accumulation of wealth in the forthcoming state elections.

The BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who suffered the loss in Jharkhand, announced the beef ban in Assam, emphasizing its immediate implementation in restaurants, hotels, and public venues across the state, a move he described as a significant shift from previous policies that limited restrictions to areas near temples.

(With inputs from agencies.)