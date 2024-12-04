Left Menu

Beef Ban Sparks Political Clash in Assam

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticizes Assam's beef ban, alleging it's a distraction from BJP's Jharkhand election loss. Gogoi warns Assam voters will hold BJP accountable for corruption and misrule. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defends the statewide beef ban, citing extended restrictions in public spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:28 IST
Beef Ban Sparks Political Clash in Assam
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has condemned the Assam Government's decision to enforce a statewide ban on beef consumption and sales, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of diverting public attention from the Bharatiya Janata Party's recent defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Highlighting electoral implications, Gogoi suggested that much like the voters in Jharkhand, the citizens of Assam are likely to penalize the BJP for alleged corruption, maladministration, and excessive accumulation of wealth in the forthcoming state elections.

The BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who suffered the loss in Jharkhand, announced the beef ban in Assam, emphasizing its immediate implementation in restaurants, hotels, and public venues across the state, a move he described as a significant shift from previous policies that limited restrictions to areas near temples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024