Unity in Diversity: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Influence in Northeast India

At the Mopin festival celebration of the Galo tribe in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu acknowledged the crucial role played by Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in establishing peace in the Northeast. Khandu praised Sarma as a dynamic leader and a significant political figure in India.

Khandu attributed the drastic governance and developmental changes in the Northeast to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarma. He noted Assam’s pivotal role as its developments impact the entire region, with insurgencies almost eliminated thanks to Sarma's efforts.

Sarma highlighted the importance of balancing modernity with tradition, praising the Galos for maintaining cultural heritage. He participated in the festival as part of the 'Advantage Assam' initiative, signaling potential economic growth and cultural preservation in the region.

