Yoon's Martial Law Gambit Shakes South Korea's Political Landscape

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol sparked a political uproar with his sudden martial law declaration, despite it lasting only a few hours. Experts now question his ability to govern effectively for the rest of his term, with the opposition-controlled parliament swiftly overturning his edict and initiating impeachment proceedings.

The declaration has left political analysts puzzled, with one describing Yoon's move as "political suicide." It remains uncertain whether public demonstrations will further press for his resignation. His actions, viewed as an overreach by many, underscore the polarized nature of South Korean politics.

The impact extends beyond domestic boundaries, alarming key allies like the United States and Japan, as they seek stable partnerships in a volatile geopolitical climate. South Korea's economic health also faces turbulence, with fluctuating financial markets reflecting uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)