In a move sparking international concern, six Iranian dissidents linked to the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran have been sentenced to death. These individuals, aged between 32 and 65, face charges of armed rebellion and collusion against the state, according to credible sources.

The sentences, issued on November 25, fit into a broader pattern of rising capital punishments within Iran, as noted by human rights organizations. Human Rights Watch, in particular, has identified a surge in death sentences over recent weeks, raising alarms about the increasing repression faced by political dissidents and ethnic minorities.

Maryam Rajavi, leading the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran, has denounced the sentences, describing them as a desperate effort by Iran's leadership to cling to power. Meanwhile, international criticism mounts, calling for a halt to what is seen as intimidation and suppression of dissent under Iranian autocratic rule.

