Controversy Clouds Trump's Defense Secretary Pick

President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the U.S. Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, continues his campaign for the position despite rising doubts in Congress about issues concerning his personal and professional conduct.

Insiders note the possibility of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis being considered for the defense secretary role if Hegseth's bid fails. Hegseth is scheduled to engage with Republican senators crucial for his appointment, a major step for someone transitioning from a media role to overseeing the U.S. military.

Hegseth denies past assault allegations and faces scrutiny over reported alcohol-related workplace issues as questions about his character persist, reflecting the wider challenges faced by Trump's administration in securing nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)