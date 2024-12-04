Left Menu

Gail Slater Takes Charge: Trump's Antitrust Crusade

President-elect Donald Trump appoints antitrust expert Gail Slater to spearhead the Justice Department's efforts against monopolistic practices, focusing on Big Tech companies like Google, Visa, and Apple. Slater, an economic adviser for VP-elect JD Vance, will continue the crackdown initiated in Trump's first term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:39 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has selected Gail Slater, an antitrust expert with a background in economics, to helm the Department of Justice's antitrust division. Her appointment signifies a renewed focus on prosecuting alleged monopolistic behavior by major companies, including tech giants Google, Visa, and Apple.

Slater is expected to maintain the department's rigorous approach toward Big Tech, an effort that began during Trump's initial term in office. Trump's social media post underscored concerns about tech companies' market power, claiming they suppress competition and infringe upon rights.

Before this role, Slater contributed to national economic policy at the White House and advised JD Vance. As she steps into this new position, Slater will handle high-profile cases involving claims that major corporations have unlawfully fostered monopolistic environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

