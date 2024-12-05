France Braces for Political Shift as No-Confidence Vote Looms

French lawmakers are on the cusp of a pivotal decision with a no-confidence vote set to unseat Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government. The move threatens to escalate France's political turmoil amidst efforts to address a massive budget deficit.

The left and far-right factions have united against Barnier, arguing his austerity plans threaten chaos. As voting ensues, speculation rises about President Macron's swift appointment of a new prime minister, aiming to restore stability both domestically and within the European Union.

The impending vote disrupts France's fiscal strategies, potentially leading to a continuation of 2024's budget provisions. Meanwhile, the political unrest is unsettling France's services sector, with negative economic indicators reflecting the country's instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)