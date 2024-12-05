Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Humanitarian Zone in Gaza Struck by Israeli Forces

Israeli aircraft targeted a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Gaza, killing at least 21 people and igniting fires in an area designated as a humanitarian zone. Despite international efforts for a ceasefire, the conflict with Hamas continues. The strikes resulted in significant casualties and secondary explosions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 05-12-2024 00:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 00:59 IST
In a tragic escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israeli aircraft on Wednesday struck a tent camp in Gaza, designated as a humanitarian zone, killing at least 21 displaced Palestinians. The site erupted in flames, causing destruction in the coastal region already ravaged by the war.

According to the Israeli military, the attack targeted senior Hamas militants allegedly involved in terrorist activities, although details remain scarce. Despite precautions to minimize civilian harm, the strike has drawn international concern as efforts to negotiate a ceasefire appear stalled.

As violence persists, the Biden administration intends to renew efforts for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has publicly demanded the release of hostages by Hamas. The humanitarian toll in Gaza rises, with displaced civilians bearing the brunt of continuing military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

