Trump Taps Kelly Loeffler to Lead SBA

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Senator Kelly Loeffler to head the Small Business Administration, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Trump cited Loeffler's extensive experience in both business and the political sphere, stating that she is well-suited to cut through bureaucratic red tape.

He emphasized that Loeffler will spearhead efforts to provide opportunities for small businesses, aiming to foster an environment where they can grow, innovate, and thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)