Bitcoin Soars Above $100k as Trump Ushers Crypto Revolution

Bitcoin made history on Thursday by surpassing the $100,000 mark for the first time. This incredible surge comes on the heels of Donald Trump's election as U.S. President, amid anticipations of a favorable regulatory climate for cryptocurrencies under his administration.

Industry leaders view this milestone as a transformative moment, with Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital highlighting how bitcoin and the digital asset ecosystem are poised to integrate into the financial mainstream. The momentum is driven by institutional adoption and technological advancements.

Boosted by political support and the launch of new financial products, bitcoin's rapid recovery from last year's slump embodies a paradigm shift in global finance. Investors are keenly observing the market, while some critics point to potential challenges ahead.

