Beef Ban in Assam Sparks Political Controversy

Assam government bans beef consumption in public places, sparking criticism from Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed. The regulation, linked to the 2021 Assam Cattle Preservation Act, is seen as aligning with RSS principles. This move amplifies the ongoing debate on constitutional rights and secularism in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:47 IST
Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Assam government has enforced a ban on beef consumption in restaurants and public venues, leading to intense political backlash. Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed criticized the move, suggesting it reflects the ideals of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Ahmed accused the ruling BJP of attacking constitutional freedoms, which include the right to choose one's food and attire. He argued that the decision disproportionately affects the Muslim community, lower-caste Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists, framing it as an affront to India's constitutional democracy.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the success of the 2021 Assam Cattle Preservation Act, which restricted cattle slaughter. He announced the expanded ban as a statewide regulation, marking a shift from prior restrictions that focused on areas near temples. The policy highlights ongoing tensions surrounding religious and cultural practices in India.

Latest News

