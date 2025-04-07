Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf (Amendment) Act: A Clash of Constitutional Rights

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear petitions challenging the newly enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Various Muslim organizations and leaders argue that the Act infringes on religious freedoms and violates constitutional provisions, while senior advocates call for urgent hearings on the matter.

Updated: 07-04-2025 11:39 IST
In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has agreed to consider addressing the constitutional challenges against the newly signed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The decision follows several petitions from prominent Muslim organizations and parliamentarians who argue that the Act threatens religious freedoms and contravenes constitutional rights.

Esteemed senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has voiced the need for an expedited hearing, highlighting the bill as a 'direct attack' on fundamental constitutional protections. Echoing these concerns, Asaduddin Owaisi, among other MPs, has also filed a plea, labeling the Act as hostile towards the Muslim community's religious autonomies.

The controversial legislation, perceived by critics as consolidating power into the Central government's hands, has ignited heated debates in Parliament. Critics argue that it undermines the authority of local Waqf Boards and state governments, posing a significant threat to Waqf properties and religious management. As the legal battle unfolds, the implications of the Act remain a contentious issue within India's socio-political landscape.

