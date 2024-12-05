Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Assassination Attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal Sparks Controversy

Sukhbir Singh Badal, a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, survived an assassination attempt during a 'seva'. The attack has led to heightened security at Anandpur Sahib and criticisms over security lapses. Bikram Singh Majithia condemns remarks from police officials suggesting self-orchestration of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:15 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated following an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. On Thursday, Badal visited Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib amidst heightened security, a day after the attack during his 'seva' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, attempted to shoot Badal but was subdued and arrested almost immediately. Amidst growing concerns over security, Bikram Singh Majithia, SAD's General Secretary, condemned comments from Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. Bhullar suggested Badal might have orchestrated the attack to garner sympathy.

Authorities revealed Chaura's complex history. A Pakistan-returned terrorist, Chaura reportedly smuggled weaponry and explosives into Punjab during the 1980s. His connections to radical groups and previous arrests have resurfaced concerns. Political leaders across parties condemned the attack, stressing significant security lapses in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

