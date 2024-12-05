Tensions Rise as Assassination Attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal Sparks Controversy

Tensions have escalated following an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. On Thursday, Badal visited Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib amidst heightened security, a day after the attack during his 'seva' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, attempted to shoot Badal but was subdued and arrested almost immediately. Amidst growing concerns over security, Bikram Singh Majithia, SAD's General Secretary, condemned comments from Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. Bhullar suggested Badal might have orchestrated the attack to garner sympathy.

Authorities revealed Chaura's complex history. A Pakistan-returned terrorist, Chaura reportedly smuggled weaponry and explosives into Punjab during the 1980s. His connections to radical groups and previous arrests have resurfaced concerns. Political leaders across parties condemned the attack, stressing significant security lapses in Punjab.

