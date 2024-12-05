Malaysian RCI Calls for Investigation of Former PM Mahathir

Left Menu

A Malaysian Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) recommends a criminal probe into ex-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for dropping claims on disputed islets. Launched by current PM Anwar Ibrahim, the RCI focuses on a 2018 decision impacting Malaysia's sovereignty claims. Mahathir defended his decision as a cabinet-approved move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:02 IST
The Malaysian Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) has urged a criminal investigation into former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad concerning the withdrawal of claims on two disputed islets in the Singapore Strait. The RCI's report, released Thursday, is a response to current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's call for a review of the 2018 government decision executed during Mahathir's tenure.

According to the declassified RCI report presented in parliament, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) awarded the Middle Rocks formation to Malaysia in 2008, while Singapore gained Pedra Branca. In 2017, Malaysia sought to challenge this ruling and requested clarification on South Ledge, the third disputed islet. However, these applications were retracted a year later under Mahathir's administration.

The 217-page report suggests investigating the now 99-year-old Mahathir for alleged misconduct, stressing his duty as prime minister to safeguard Malaysia's sovereignty. Mahathir contended that the decision was based on expert consultations and a prior accord with Singapore to abide by the ICJ's judgment. Mahathir's office has not commented on the report's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

