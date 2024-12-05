BJP Accuses Foreign Influence on Indian Politics

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday raised concerns about foreign influences allegedly targeting India's administration, economic, and social systems under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Referring to a report by the French outlet Mediapart, Trivedi highlighted claims that the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) is financed by foreign governments, including ties with billionaire George Soros, to focus on India.

Trivedi pointed out the timing of various reports, such as Pegasus and the Hindenburg report, which coincided with Indian Parliament sessions. As Trivedi referenced the US indictment related to the Adani Group, the opposition protested, resulting in the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha. He cited these instances as potentially orchestrated efforts against India's progress.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'traitor' as part of a 'triangle' with Soros and the OCCRP aimed at destabilizing India. Patra accused Gandhi of being influenced by OCCRP directives and collaborating with Soros, alleging their shared goal of undermining India's stability. He noted that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra involved Salil Shetty, Vice President of Soros' Open Society Foundation, indicating deeper connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)