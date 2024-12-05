Left Menu

BJP Accuses Foreign Influence on Indian Politics

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged foreign interference in India's political system, citing a report on the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project linked to George Soros. Trivedi and BJP MP Sambit Patra accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of collaborating with Soros to destabilize India, leading to uproar in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:23 IST
BJP Accuses Foreign Influence on Indian Politics
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday raised concerns about foreign influences allegedly targeting India's administration, economic, and social systems under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Referring to a report by the French outlet Mediapart, Trivedi highlighted claims that the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) is financed by foreign governments, including ties with billionaire George Soros, to focus on India.

Trivedi pointed out the timing of various reports, such as Pegasus and the Hindenburg report, which coincided with Indian Parliament sessions. As Trivedi referenced the US indictment related to the Adani Group, the opposition protested, resulting in the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha. He cited these instances as potentially orchestrated efforts against India's progress.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'traitor' as part of a 'triangle' with Soros and the OCCRP aimed at destabilizing India. Patra accused Gandhi of being influenced by OCCRP directives and collaborating with Soros, alleging their shared goal of undermining India's stability. He noted that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra involved Salil Shetty, Vice President of Soros' Open Society Foundation, indicating deeper connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024