BJP Embraces Youth: A New Leadership Era

The BJP is set to appoint younger leaders to Mandal and district president roles, with an age cap of sixty for district presidents. The move, endorsed by Satpal Singh Satti and Babeer Chaudhary, aims to invigorate the party with fresh faces and increased youth participation by year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's state unit is revising its leadership structure, prioritizing younger leaders for Mandal president roles, while capping district president appointments at those under sixty years of age.

Satpal Singh Satti, former state president and current MLA from Una, affirmed the strategy's goal to infuse fresh energy into the party and propel it to new heights, stressing the importance of giving young leaders more opportunities.

BJP Una District President Babeer Chaudhary noted that the party high command has already issued directives to ensure active young workers with strong mass bases are promoted, with nominations wrapping up by the end of December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

