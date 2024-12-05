French Government in Turmoil: Shortest PM Tenure and Political Crisis

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is on the brink of resigning after losing a no-confidence vote, thrusting France into a deeper political crisis. The vote by far-right and leftist lawmakers ends Barnier's three-month tenure, potentially making him the shortest-serving modern French prime minister upon President Emmanuel Macron's anticipated acceptance of his resignation.

The Elysee presidential palace confirmed a lengthy meeting between Macron and Barnier, though Barnier's resignation remains unofficial. Macron's immediate successor will inherit urgent tasks like passing the critical 2025 budget amidst a fractured parliament, as well as dealing with France's precarious financial state.

Amidst this crisis, public discontent with Macron grows, with a recent poll showing 64% of French citizens wanting him to step down. As Macron seeks a swift replacement for Barnier, political instability in France threatens EU unity, already weakened by Germany's coalition issues, and foreshadows global uncertainty with Donald Trump's return to the White House imminent.

