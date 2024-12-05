Left Menu

French Government in Turmoil: Shortest PM Tenure and Political Crisis

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is set to resign after a no-confidence vote from far-right and leftist lawmakers, leading to a political crisis. President Macron, facing unpopularity, must appoint a new PM amid economic challenges. The situation exacerbates European instability weeks before Trump's expected return to the White House.

Michel Barnier

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is on the brink of resigning after losing a no-confidence vote, thrusting France into a deeper political crisis. The vote by far-right and leftist lawmakers ends Barnier's three-month tenure, potentially making him the shortest-serving modern French prime minister upon President Emmanuel Macron's anticipated acceptance of his resignation.

The Elysee presidential palace confirmed a lengthy meeting between Macron and Barnier, though Barnier's resignation remains unofficial. Macron's immediate successor will inherit urgent tasks like passing the critical 2025 budget amidst a fractured parliament, as well as dealing with France's precarious financial state.

Amidst this crisis, public discontent with Macron grows, with a recent poll showing 64% of French citizens wanting him to step down. As Macron seeks a swift replacement for Barnier, political instability in France threatens EU unity, already weakened by Germany's coalition issues, and foreshadows global uncertainty with Donald Trump's return to the White House imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

