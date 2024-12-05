Marathwada's Call for Action: Fadnavis Faces Crucial Demands

Senior Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve has issued a stern call to the Devendra Fadnavis administration, emphasizing the urgent need to address several pressing issues in Marathwada. He insists that these demands must be fulfilled ''irrespective of political parties and without hatred.''

In a social media post, congratulating Fadnavis, the opposition leader in the legislative council highlighted critical infrastructure projects. He called for the rejuvenation of the Jayakwadi dam canals to prevent water loss, filling vacancies within the irrigation department, and commencing work on the expressways connecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune and Jalna to Nanded.

Danve also warned that failure to complete the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar water pipeline scheme within three months could provoke protests. Furthermore, he appealed for improved air connectivity to the city, underlining the immediate need for action.

