Shiv Sena's Water Solution: A Month-Long Protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is initiating a month-long protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to tackle the city's acute water scarcity. Residents are currently forced to endure a water supply every eight days, a situation that has sparked the party's call for urgent action, according to Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council.

Party leaders have criticized the slow progress of a crucial water pipeline project from Jayakwadi Dam, necessitating this large-scale agitation. Starting April 16, the campaign will run until May 15, featuring corner meetings and a signature drive to push for adequate water distribution.

The protest encompasses a symbolic bathing demonstration outside the municipal commissioner's residence and a 'Dhol Bajao' rally. A photo exhibition will document the citizens' hardships, while a citywide padyatra and a concluding rally led by Uddhav or Aaditya Thackeray will reinforce their demands.

