Shiv Sena's Water Solution: A Month-Long Protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is launching a month-long protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to address severe water scarcity issues. Residents currently receive water only once every eight days. The campaign, involving various demonstrations, aims to expedite the sluggish water pipeline project and secure adequate water supply.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:44 IST
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is initiating a month-long protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to tackle the city's acute water scarcity. Residents are currently forced to endure a water supply every eight days, a situation that has sparked the party's call for urgent action, according to Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council.

Party leaders have criticized the slow progress of a crucial water pipeline project from Jayakwadi Dam, necessitating this large-scale agitation. Starting April 16, the campaign will run until May 15, featuring corner meetings and a signature drive to push for adequate water distribution.

The protest encompasses a symbolic bathing demonstration outside the municipal commissioner's residence and a 'Dhol Bajao' rally. A photo exhibition will document the citizens' hardships, while a citywide padyatra and a concluding rally led by Uddhav or Aaditya Thackeray will reinforce their demands.

