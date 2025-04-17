Thirst for Change: Shiv Sena's Water Revolution in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to embark on a month-long agitation from Friday, advocating for enhanced water provisions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Party leader Ambadas Danve highlighted the inadequate water supply during a press conference on Thursday, demanding an increase from the current 140 MLD to the required 240 MLD.

Danve criticized the civic body's promise of water delivery every four days, noting discrepancies that see supply intervals extend from eight to even twelve days. He claimed the city receives water only 25-26 times annually, despite year-round water tax collection.

The protest will feature a signature campaign and online petition to rally support for improved water access. Additionally, a photo exhibition showcasing the water scarcity issue will occur across various city points, culminating in a rally led by Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

