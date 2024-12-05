Left Menu

Rising Legal Challenges: Imran Khan Faces New Allegations

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, faces 76 cases in Islamabad following a protest led by his supporters on November 24. The cases include demands for PTI's electoral mandate restoration and highlighted the political tensions post his government's fall. The Islamabad High Court dismissed a related petition filed by Khan's sister.

Islamabad | Updated: 05-12-2024
Imran Khan, the former Pakistani Prime Minister, is now facing 76 legal cases in the nation's capital, Islamabad. This follows a recent protest orchestrated by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose supporters marched on November 24, demanding several political reforms.

The increased legal pressure comes as 14 additional cases were filed due to the protests at D-Chowk, as detailed in a report submitted by the Islamabad Capital Territory police to the Islamabad High Court. These cases highlight the growing tension between Khan's supporters and current Pakistani authorities.

Noreen Niazi, Khan's sister, filed a petition seeking the details of the allegations, which was ultimately dismissed by the court. The comprehensive report was compiled with inputs from the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency, underscoring the significant legal challenges facing Khan since his government's ousting in April 2022.

Latest News

