Matt Bomer Confronts Misconceptions Over Superman Rejection, Embraces 'Mid-Century Modern' Role

Matt Bomer, the lead actor in Hulu's upcoming sitcom 'Mid-Century Modern', has openly challenged the narrative that he missed out on portraying Superman because of his sexuality. In a post on social media platform X, later removed, Bomer criticized media sources for inaccurately characterizing his public coming out as a detrimental event leading to his loss of the iconic role.

Expressing contentment with his career path, Bomer stated, according to Deadline, "I love my career and wouldn't change a thing about it." He went on to criticize the lack of journalistic integrity evident in such reports, urging media to improve their standards. Bomer, who publicly came out in 2012, had previously been linked to an audition for 'Superman: Flyby', a project that never came to fruition.

Bomer revealed that he was the preferred choice for the role by the director, having signed a three-picture deal with the studio. Asked if his sexuality affected the studio's decision, Bomer said, "Yeah, that's my understanding. That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponized against you," as conveyed by Deadline.

Transitioning from past experiences, Bomer now focuses on his role as Jerry Frank in 'Mid-Century Modern', describing it as liberating. Bomer enthused about portraying a gay, ex-Mormon flight attendant, telling Deadline in a prior interview, "I cannot tell you how liberating it is to play a character without shame." This new role signifies a shift from previous experiences and has allowed Bomer to embrace self-expression like never before.

