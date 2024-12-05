Left Menu

Starmer's Economic Ambitions: A Progressive Vision for UK Growth

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer outlined plans to judge economic progress using household disposable income and GDP per capita. Aiming for the fastest economic growth in the G7 by 2029, the government promises improvements in living standards. Labour faces challenges from the opposition despite recent electoral success.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared on Thursday his commitment to evaluate his government's economic improvements through metrics such as household disposable income and GDP per capita over the upcoming five-year parliamentary session.

The administration targets achieving the quickest economic growth per capita within the G7 nations, marking a shift from a previous 'pledge' to an 'aim'. This initiative promises enhanced living standards nationwide by the parliament's conclusion.

Data from the Institute for Fiscal Studies reveals that from 2019 to 2024, household disposable income barely rose, indicating the worst period for living standards since the 1950s. However, the government remains steadfast in its objective, despite recent polls showing Labour trailing behind the opposition.

