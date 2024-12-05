Adityanath's Divisive Politics and Social Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath implicated the Opposition in perpetuating societal divides, drawing parallels between historic and contemporary events. He referenced actions from 500 years ago in Ayodhya and current events in Bangladesh as having similar divisive intents.

In response, Congress leaders accused Adityanath of employing divisive language. Tariq Anwar, a Congress MP, criticized the Chief Minister's rhetoric, suggesting it was unbecoming of his position. Another Congress MP, Mohammad Javed, expressed concern over recent events in Bangladesh and Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, advocating for justice.

Adityanath urged adherence to Lord Ram's ideals, promoting unity amidst societal rifts. He reflected on Ayodhya's historical role in fostering wisdom and reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision of unity under 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)