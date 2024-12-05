Adityanath's Divisive Politics and Social Unity
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Opposition of creating societal divides, referencing events from Babur's era to present-day Bangladesh. In response, Congress MPs criticized his divisive rhetoric. Adityanath called for unity inspired by Lord Ram to combat social animosity and divisive politics.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath implicated the Opposition in perpetuating societal divides, drawing parallels between historic and contemporary events. He referenced actions from 500 years ago in Ayodhya and current events in Bangladesh as having similar divisive intents.
In response, Congress leaders accused Adityanath of employing divisive language. Tariq Anwar, a Congress MP, criticized the Chief Minister's rhetoric, suggesting it was unbecoming of his position. Another Congress MP, Mohammad Javed, expressed concern over recent events in Bangladesh and Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, advocating for justice.
Adityanath urged adherence to Lord Ram's ideals, promoting unity amidst societal rifts. He reflected on Ayodhya's historical role in fostering wisdom and reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision of unity under 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership
Rising Tides: Strengthening India-China Relations Amid Trump's Shadow
India's Solar Energy Dreams Greeted by Workforce Hurdles
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Frees Fishermen from Pakistani Custody
Labuschagne Looks to Shine at Optus: Clash of Titans as Australia Meets India