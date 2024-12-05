Left Menu

Adityanath's Divisive Politics and Social Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Opposition of creating societal divides, referencing events from Babur's era to present-day Bangladesh. In response, Congress MPs criticized his divisive rhetoric. Adityanath called for unity inspired by Lord Ram to combat social animosity and divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:26 IST
Adityanath's Divisive Politics and Social Unity
Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath implicated the Opposition in perpetuating societal divides, drawing parallels between historic and contemporary events. He referenced actions from 500 years ago in Ayodhya and current events in Bangladesh as having similar divisive intents.

In response, Congress leaders accused Adityanath of employing divisive language. Tariq Anwar, a Congress MP, criticized the Chief Minister's rhetoric, suggesting it was unbecoming of his position. Another Congress MP, Mohammad Javed, expressed concern over recent events in Bangladesh and Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, advocating for justice.

Adityanath urged adherence to Lord Ram's ideals, promoting unity amidst societal rifts. He reflected on Ayodhya's historical role in fostering wisdom and reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision of unity under 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024